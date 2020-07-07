Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast | Continuing our Ride of the Heat Wave

Storms bubbling up this afternoon as heat and humidity continue
Storms bubbling up this afternoon as heat and humidity continue
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our start of July has been scorching hot, and this week we are feeling the uptick in humidity. A small ripple of energy has caused a few storms to bubble up this afternoon, mainly in our far eastern counties. Heavy rain may produce some quick issues with flooding as witnessed last night in Northern Randolph County. Pop-up storms will quiet down tonight with another warm and muggy night with patchy fog leftover. Tonights overnight lows on either side of 70.

Wednesday: Hot and humid again with a mix of sunshine to puffy cumulus clouds. Storms likely to bubble up once again during peak heating hours with juicy downpours being the major threat. Temperatures reaching for the mid-90s.

Thursday: Our streak of heat continues with more sunshine and the chance for more afternoon storms/showers with our humid airmass. A coastal low will continue to climb Northward giving us a tropical feel into Friday. High: 95

Friday: With a coastal low pulling in moisture, a tropical feel continues to sit over NCWV and the surrounding region. Again, diurnally driven storms will be possible with heavy rain as the main threat. Winds may also begin to pick up. High: 94

This weekend: We finally have the chance to break that extended heatwave that has been providing us with a very hot start to the month. Widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the afternoon with some severe weather possible as “cooler” or in this case, a not as sweltering air mass begins to approach from the Northwest. Temps will crack those low 90s and sit in the mid-upper 80s.

