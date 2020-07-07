Tuesday Morning’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have been stuck in a summertime pattern. Temperatures have been in the 90′s for the past week or so with some hope of a relief going into your weekend. In the upper levels 500mb to be exactly, as a Meteorologist we monitor the weather patterns through upper-level troughs and ridges. Now upper-level troughs are usually associated with some type of moisture downstream as an upper-level ridge that has dry warm air associated with it. NCWV and most of the southeast has been between a rock and a hard place with this upper-level ridge in place. As all the rain has been further down to our south with gulf moisture or with the upper-level trough in the midwest.

Summertime Pattern (WDTV)

Looking at the past couple of days it really shows how strong this upper-level ridge has been. Temperatures have been consistently in the 90′s for the past 5 days. As dewpoints have been in the 70′s. So hot, hazy, and humid. This is unusual as the average high temperature in July for NCWV is usually around 83 degrees. Now we did tie a record that was set back in 1949 for this past Sunday at 95 degrees. I will not be surprised if we break more records coming up this week. So now the next question is when will the relief in the heat arrive?

Past Temperature Trends (WDTV)

Mentioned above we have that upper-level trough in the midwest that will finally help shift our weather pattern going into the weekend. But it does come with a cost. Our thunderstorm chances will be increasing going into Saturday and Sunday. The main threat, for the time being, will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. Now after the storms move out temperatures will drop as the cold front that passes will bring in some nice cool air. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80′s and dewpoints back down into the upper 50′s. But rain does not always mean that the temperatures will be cooling down. We have some light rain chances throughout your workweek that is associated with the gulf air mass that is moving into our region. So warm and muggy. It all depends on the airmass on how comfortable it’s going to feel outside.

Chances of Rain (WDTV)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.