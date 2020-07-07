Tuesday Night Forecast | Strong Storms Bring Flooding, Snapped Trees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday evening’s storms have started to tame leaving parts of the region under water that continue to recede very slowly. Rain slowing down to a light mist will help along with this process with a quiet overnight expected. Some fog will likely develop in the valleys and along bodies of water. Try to avoid driving tonight and early tomorrow morning if you can as it will be difficult to see those flooded roads or leftover debris in the dark or thick fog. Fog will mix out tomorrow morning once the sun rises with another sweltering day of heat and humidity on the way.

Wednesday: Hot and humid again with a mix of sunshine to puffy cumulus clouds. Storms likely to bubble up once again during peak heating hours with juicy downpours being the major threat. Temperatures reaching for the mid-90s.

Thursday: Our streak of heat continues with more sunshine and the chance for more afternoon storms/showers with our humid airmass. A coastal low will continue to climb Northward giving us a tropical feel into Friday. High: 95

Friday: With a coastal low pulling in moisture, a tropical feel continues to sit over NCWV and the surrounding region. Again, diurnally driven storms will be possible with heavy rain as the main threat. Winds may also begin to pick up. High: 94

This weekend: We finally have the chance to break that extended heatwave that has been providing us with a very hot start to the month. Widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the afternoon with some severe weather possible as “cooler” or in this case, a not as sweltering air mass begins to approach from the Northwest. Temps will crack those low 90s and sit in the mid-upper 80s.