Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Should you look at your financial portfolio differently as you near retirement age? In this Wisdom to Wealth segment sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John tells us about how to approach the retirement red zone.

John: Are you within the retirement red zone and plan to retire in the next ten years. There’s a few steps that you need to take right now. Number one, you gotta determine what lifestyle you’re going to live. Your lifestyle is going to determine what level of income you need. Sometimes people tell me ‘I can live on less.’ But what I find is, he younger you are, the more you want to do, the higher the income you need. The second thing is, how about your retirement income sources. Where is that money going to come from and is this money fixed? Is it going to come from real estate, investments, is it going to come from your social security? The third thing is how about your health care? A lot of people try to retire before sixty-five and they say to me ‘Hey, you know I’m going to need this income,’ but they don’t factor in health care costs. And it’s not just health care on a day-to-day basis, but also on a long-term care needs. And then the last thing, how much of a legacy do you plan to leave behind? Are you planning on spending all of that money for yourself or do you want to leave something behind for your children?

For more answers, you can visit Halterman’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: Staying informed on changes in financial related laws

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
Wisdom to Wealth: June 30, 2020

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Wisdom to Wealth segment June 23, 2020

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 12/13/18

Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: I love the thought of winning the huge prize money from the lottery. If I won, should I take the lump sum of payments?

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 12/11/18

Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 at 7:17 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: As the end of the year approaches, are there any financial tasks that I need to complete before 2019? I make $250K a year, what should I do with is?

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 12/06/18

Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 at 9:03 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
QUESTION: “I get very stressed during the holidays because of money. I want my children to have all the things I didn’t have growing up. Unfortunately, this sometimes put me into a financial bind. What should I consider when spending for the holidays?"

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 12/04/18

Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 at 9:40 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: “You appear to be the most knowledgeable advisor in the area in regards to company benefits. I am a Frontier employee currently contributing 4% to my 401K on a pre-tax basis. I would like to up that to 8% in 2019, where should I put that money?

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 11/15/18

Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 at 8:11 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: "My son is getting married and I’d like to give him gift of $20,000. I have an IRA account, an Annuity and a Roth IRA. Where should I take the money from? And will I have to pay any penalties? "

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 11/13/18

Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 at 8:46 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: The market continues to scare me, I am thinking about getting out. Should I get out now?

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 11/08/18

Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 at 7:17 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
QUESTION: “I work at the UHC and they are in the process of changing their retirement plan. Can you tell me what you know and what should I do about it?

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 11/06/18

Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
QUESTION: I am a teacher and have a TSA account. Is that some type of retirement plan?