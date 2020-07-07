Advertisement

Youth among highest positive cases

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - New COVID-19 cases are being seen with the younger population testing positive more than their counterparts in the past seven days, the county’s health department reported.

“18 to 29-year-olds make up 77% of that group,” Smith said.

With governor Jim Justice’s face mask mandate starting today requiring West Virginians wear a face covering in all indoor spaces, a local health expert says this could be a good thing but will take a while to really see results.

“We’re very happy that the governor has put out a mandatory mask not a lot of teeth in it so we have to depend upon people’s good nature to observe what is the best thing which is wearing a mask and social distancing,” Smith said.

Smith understands concerns over the pandemic.

“There’s a bit of corona-fatigue if you will,” Smith said.

And these measures are not for nothing.

“People who work with COVID-19 positive patients every day who go in to harm’s way they wear a mask and a face shield, and a gown so we know that these barriers are protective.

Lee says testing will include a nasal swab but with the rise in cases, results took only 24 hours but now will take up to two days due to the overwhelming new cases.

