2 men drown in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men are dead following a drowning incident in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle says the drowning happened Monday around 6 p.m. Three people went into a lake on Dents Run near Mannington.

At one point while the group was swimming, one person in the group began to struggle, Riffle said. The other two people helped the person. They were able to get the man to shore, but the other swimmer started struggling.

Riffle said Dalton Shuck, 23, of Fairmont and Charles Barber, 23, of Fairmont died.

According to Riffle, the deaths were accidental.

