20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

(CNN) -- The year 2020 is going to be thrown another curveball with 20 named storms forecast for this hurricane season.

This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high. The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005′s record-breaking season.

CSU’s prediction also called for nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Researchers say sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean have been above average for the past few months.

There have been five named storms already and this year’s season has already set the record for having the earliest fifth named storm.

The peak of the hurricane season is between August and October.

Updated seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU

continues call for very active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season. New forecast calls for 20 named storms (including the 5 that have already formed), 9 hurricanes and 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. https://t.co/wIVwJdWMcO pic.twitter.com/OYOMcIIBDz — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2020

