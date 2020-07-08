Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will join him
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for drug charges

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison on Wednesday for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

News

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wisdom is looking for her Forever Home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 20 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

News

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wisdom is looking for her Forever Home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.

News

West Virginia leaders lay out school reentry plans

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

News

State Board of Education and Governor Jim Justice layout return plans for Fall school semester

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Federal and state leaders discussed the plans to return to class for the Fall semester.