Charles Ray Barber

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles Ray Barber III, 23 of Fairmont continued on from us on July 6, 2020.  He reunites with father Charles Ray Barber, Jr., Grandfather Charles Ray “Chill”  Barber I, and Great Grandfathers Harold S. Williams and William Earl Slider; and Aunt Susan Denise Slider. Ray is remembered by his mother Theresa Ann Barber; twin brother Robert Lee Barber; brother Harold Wayne Barber; sisters Nettie Mae Barber, Allison Mara Stine, and Crystal Laureen Barber Williams; grandparents Robert Lee “Butch”  and Beverly Ann Slider; great grandmothers Hallie Mae Williams and Rosalie Slider; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews Ray graduated from East Fairmont High School.  As a youth he was a member of Crossroad 4-H.  He had a get it done attitude and a wonderful smile, while doing community road clean ups and Buckwheat Dinners.  Proud and loving of his small community of East Grafton Road, he was quick to lend a hand.  Whether it was help with your yard or car, his smile, knack for repair and eye for order was invaluable. Ray was true lover of life.  He always appreciated a good fishing spot with his brother, they were taught well by their grandfather.  Many a bet was waged and lost between siblings over UFC fights and football games.  From ATV’s and drift cars to his newest shared hobby RC crawlers, he always appreciated a well-built machine.  He would not pass up a good camping trip or a good fire with friends. He was a stranger to no one and made close-knit friends.  He enthusiastically enjoyed sharing and supporting passions and hobbies.  He could often be found sawing lumber or other projects with his grandfather, playing video games, or watching and learning from his best friend Dalton as he honed his glass blowing craft. Family and friends may call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 -11 a.m. Services will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Leadbeater officiating. Burial will follow at Nuzum Cemetery. Memorial condolences may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street Fairmont, WV 26554.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

