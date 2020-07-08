Christopher Sauerwein, II

Obituary Christopher Reynolds Sauerwein II, 35, of Coalton, passed from this life on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, following an automobile accident. Mr. Sauerwein, a Veteran, was born, July 19, 1984 in Clarksburg. He spent his childhood in Lost Creek, where he was an excellent student and made many fond memories with his family. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Hawaii. Chris excelled in all employment endeavors rising to managerial positions in the food and retail industries, as well as in the oilfield supply business. Mr. Sauerwein is survived by his wife Candice Sauerwein of sixteen years, his daughter Kyra Saige, 13, and his son Nathaniel Germain,11, all of Coalton; His loving mother Vicki Hinzman, of Bridgeport; His Father Christopher and step-mother Renae, of Buckhannon; His sister April Sauerwein Senic and her husband Mike of Elkins; His brother James, Jenkins and his wife Tiffany of Fairmont, his brother David Jenkins and his wife Makinsey of Lost Creek; And several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, James and Eunice Golden; and paternal Grandparents, Karl and Carolyn Sauerwein; a special Aunt, Carolyn Sauerwein and a special Uncle, Darrell Golden. Christopher had many talents, especially enjoying woodworking, furniture building, landscaping, and outdoor activities including sports, hiking, and fishing. Music was a source of both enjoyment and self-expression. Christopher was an organ donor and would encourage others to register as such. Above all, he loved his children. They were the light of his life and the two things he was most proud of. His kindness and gentle encouragement towards them will be an everlasting legacy. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home in Bridgeport, 607 s. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm. Where funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm with Pastor Scott Owen presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.