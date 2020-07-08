Advertisement

Commission cancels Bridge Day 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Bridge Day Commission has decided to cancel Bridge Day 2020.
The Bridge Day Commission has decided to cancel Bridge Day 2020.(WDTV)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New River Gorge, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Day Commission has decided to cancel Bridge Day 2020.

The commission said in a press release that they decided to cancel the festival due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.

The event is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, as well as one of the largest extreme sports events in the world, the press release states. Around 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year.

According to the commission, in previous years, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in Bridge Day as well as 300-plus rappellers.

“We understand the gravity of the situation, and how much this event means to all involved,” Sullivan added. “We are committed to doing our part to protect our communities, staff, volunteers, attendees and fellow Mountaineers.” “We continue to strive toward our purpose of celebrating the New River Gorge Bridge and surrounding areas. We intend to keep morale high and, together with community leaders, focus on collective efforts to rebuild a fantastic event in 2021,” Sullivan said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone to future Bridge Day events.”

You can find additional information and updates the event’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 110 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

News

2 men drown in Marion County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two men are dead following a drowning incident in Marion County.

News

Heatwave could be dangerous for children, pets left in cars

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
West Virginia ranks 32nd nationally in hot car deaths per capita

News

WV Department of Education to meet July 8 to discuss re-entry plans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The next batch of guidance is due for West Virginia schools. It could come on Wednesday's meeting.

Latest News

News

Monongalia County to hold free COVID-19 testing at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market and local elementary school

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Free COVID-19 testing will take place this Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County Rebel debate

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

News

Sen. Manchin visits the Fairmont Medical Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Now after one week of officially being open, Senator Joe Manchin took a trip to the Fairmont Medical Center.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesdays and Thursdays on 5 News at 5:30.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County High School mascot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Ritchie County High School alumni are clashing in the debate over whether to change the Rebel mascot.