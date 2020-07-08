Ex-Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison on Wednesday for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

According to Powell, Timothy Rock, 42, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to 58 months and seven days.

“The rule of law will be applied no matter what position you hold. The defendant breached the trust bestowed upon him and broke the law. He is now being held accountable for his actions. Our office will continue to prosecute cases involving the breach of public trust and corruption,” said Powell.

After a three-day trial in Nov. 2019, Rock was found of four counts of distribution of heroin. According to a news release from Powell’s office, Rock distributed heroin in Harrison County in July, September and October 2016.

During trial, three former confidential informants testified that Rock gave them heroin on dozens of occasions, most often by letting them keep a portion of heroin purchased in law enforcement monitored drug transaction, the news release states. Two informants directly received uniquely packaged heroin labeled “FLIGHT 18” from Rock on other occasions.

Trial evidence showed that Rock falsified sheriff’s department and court records to conceal his distribution of heroin to informants. Evidence also showed that he violated numerous other standard protocols with respect to managing informants, tracking government funds, securing evidence and ensuring officer safety, according to Powell.

The judge ordered that the sentence runs concurrently with a sentence imposed in the Harrison County Circuit Court in a related state prosecution.

