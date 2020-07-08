FCI Hazelton reports 2 cases of COVID-19

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate and staff member at a Preston County federal prison complex tested positive for COVID-19.

One inmate at FCI Hazelton tested positive for the virus, while a staff member at USP Hazelton also contracted COVID-19, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Another staff member who previously had the virus at USP Hazelton has recovered.

Among other West Virginia federal facilities, six inmates recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive at FCI Gilmer, while one staff member has recovered from coronavirus at FCI McDowell.

