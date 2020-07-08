Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

News

Monongalia County to hold free COVID-19 testing at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market and local elementary school

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Veronica Ogbe
Free COVID-19 testing will take place this Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County Rebel debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

News

Sen. Manchin visits the Fairmont Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Veronica Ogbe
Now after one week of officially being open, Senator Joe Manchin took a trip to the Fairmont Medical Center.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesdays and Thursdays on 5 News at 5:30.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County High School mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Joe Buchanan
Ritchie County High School alumni are clashing in the debate over whether to change the Rebel mascot.

News

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

State

W.Va. governor’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 7 hours ago
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

News

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

Updated: 8 hours ago
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

News

UPDATE: Missing woman in Marion County found

Updated: 9 hours ago
Marion County officials are searching for a missing woman.

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.