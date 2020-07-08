Health officials report 110 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 3,615.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 192,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,615 total cases and 95 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 907 cases are active, and 2,613 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 47 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Nine patients are in ICU, and six patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (483/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (167/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (76/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (30/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (85/0), Jackson (146/0), Jefferson (245/5), Kanawha (354/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (91/3), Marshall (46/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (58/0), Mineral (58/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (354/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (112/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (74/16), Putnam (71/1), Raleigh (63/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (6/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (139/8), Wyoming (8/0).

