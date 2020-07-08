Advertisement

Health officials report 92 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday evening

A total of 202 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health of Human Resources officials reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,707.

A total of 202 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Wednesday. DHHR officials reported 110 new cases Wednesday morning.

This is the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high was 130 on Sunday.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 193,810 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,707 total cases and 95 deaths, DHHR officials said.

DHHR officials say 964 cases are active, and 2,648 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 48 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized. Thirteen patients are in ICU, and seven patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (178/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (31/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (91/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (366/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (48/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (59/0), Mineral (59/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (381/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (113/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (75/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (170/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (149/8), Wyoming (7/0).

