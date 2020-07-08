Heatwave could be dangerous for children, pets left in cars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures reached the low to mid 90s again today, and the same can be said for the rest of this week. But it can be even warmer inside a sitting car. Here’s an example: a weather app (e.g. the WDTV 5 First Alert Weather App) shows 88 degrees with a feels like temperature of 90. But after as little as ten minutes, the temperature inside the car would be between 110 and 120 degrees, which would be lethal for children and pets.

According to noheatstroke.org, which is run by the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science at San Jose State University, only five West Virginians have died in hot cars since 1998. However, with 16.6 deaths per one million people, West Virginia ranks 32nd nationally. Alaska, New Hampshire and Vermont have not had a hot car death since 1998. Bridgeport Fire Captain Steve Gallo gives us tips on how to prevent hot car deaths.

“We encourage no one to leave their pets in the car. If it’s that hot leave your pets at home.” Gallo said. “West Virginia law will allow you to break into a car if you think a pet’s in distress.”

Gallo also says that if you bring your child, you should check to make sure that your child is out of the car, even if it is running.

