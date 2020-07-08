Advertisement

Heatwave could be dangerous for children, pets left in cars

West Virginia ranks 32nd nationally in hot car deaths per capita
U.S. Department of Transportation campaign aims to prevent child deaths in hot cars.
U.S. Department of Transportation campaign aims to prevent child deaths in hot cars.(mgn)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures reached the low to mid 90s again today, and the same can be said for the rest of this week. But it can be even warmer inside a sitting car. Here’s an example: a weather app (e.g. the WDTV 5 First Alert Weather App) shows 88 degrees with a feels like temperature of 90. But after as little as ten minutes, the temperature inside the car would be between 110 and 120 degrees, which would be lethal for children and pets.

According to noheatstroke.org, which is run by the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science at San Jose State University, only five West Virginians have died in hot cars since 1998. However, with 16.6 deaths per one million people, West Virginia ranks 32nd nationally. Alaska, New Hampshire and Vermont have not had a hot car death since 1998. Bridgeport Fire Captain Steve Gallo gives us tips on how to prevent hot car deaths.

“We encourage no one to leave their pets in the car. If it’s that hot leave your pets at home.” Gallo said. “West Virginia law will allow you to break into a car if you think a pet’s in distress.”

Gallo also says that if you bring your child, you should check to make sure that your child is out of the car, even if it is running.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WV Department of Education to meet July 8 to discuss re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The next batch of guidance is due for West Virginia schools. It could come on Wednesday's meeting.

News

Monongalia County to hold free COVID-19 testing at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market and local elementary school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Free COVID-19 testing will take place this Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County Rebel debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|

News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

Latest News

News

Sen. Manchin visits the Fairmont Medical Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Now after one week of officially being open, Senator Joe Manchin took a trip to the Fairmont Medical Center.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesdays and Thursdays on 5 News at 5:30.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County High School mascot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Ritchie County High School alumni are clashing in the debate over whether to change the Rebel mascot.

News

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

State

W.Va. governor’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

News

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.