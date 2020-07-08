Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have re-worked defensive end Olivier Vernon's contract for next season. Vernon’s future with the Browns seemed uncertain as he was set to make $15.25 million in 2020. But the club reworked his deal and he’ll earn $11 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing the agreement. The 29-year-old Vernon joined the Browns last season after coming over from the New York Giants in the blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

UNDATED (AP) — Fascination with the long ball in golf is nothing new. Bryson DeChambeau has taken it to a different level with the way he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. In the month since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule, DeChambeau has hit 29 drives of 350 yards or longer. He waited for the green to clear on a par 4 that measures 399 yards. He won by three shots, and now is 69-under par in his last four tournaments. Some are wondering whether his distance gains will change the game. The ultimate measure might be if other players try to copy what he's done.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio is bracing for a big month of golf. It starts with the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. The tournament was created to fill a hole in the 2020 schedule left when the John Deere Classic decided to cancel this year. It's the first time since 1957 the PGA Tour will hold tournaments in consecutive weeks on the same course. The Memorial follows at Muirfield Village. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau are among the Memorial winners who are not playing at Muirfield Village this week. At the end of the month, the LPGA Tour is scheduled to resume at Inverness in Toledo.