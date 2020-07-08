Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s governing board has voted to remove the name of a Confederate general from a campus building. The college on Tuesday said Jenkins Hall, named after Albert Gallatin Jenkins, will be known as the Education Building until the board of governors votes on a new name. Jenkins was a congressman and served as a brigadier general in the Confederate army during the Civil War. College President Jerome A. Gilbert said the board decided to “simply to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.” The move comes as institutions around the country reevaluate symbols and figures from the Confederacy in modern America.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are closing two downtown streets this week to open up space for outdoor dining at restaurants. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday said Capitol and Hale streets will be closed between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street from Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m. Restaurants will use their own tables, chairs and tents to serve customers outdoors.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district that decided to remove Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s name from a middle school is asking the public for suggestions on a new name. WCHS-TV reports Kanawha County Schools shared a survey on its social media that is open through 9 a.m. on July 13. The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to change the name of the middle school. Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a settlement for a special needs Black woman who was punched by officers during an arrest last year. The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted Monday to approve an $80,000 settlement for Freda Gilmore. Attorneys for the city and Gilmore agreed to the settlement last week. The lawsuit accused officers of striking Gilmore while she was defenseless and on the ground. Her arrest in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store sparked a use-of-force investigation and led the city’s mayor to call for changes.