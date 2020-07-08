Kenneth Bailey

Kenneth “Kenny” Blaine Bailey, 81, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 9, 1939 in Marshville, WV a son of the late Harold Bailey and Forrest Lacy Bailey. Kenny is survived by his wife of 61 years Elberta Furner Bailey. He is also survived by three children, Tim Bailey and his wife Edwina of West Union, Cynthia “Cindy” Tetrick and her fiancée Rusty Short, and Crystal Davisson and her husband Chuck of Bridgeport; five grandchildren, Timothy Bailey and his wife Hope of Clarksburg, Alaina Tetrick Schrader and her husband Josh of Pittsburgh, PA, Samantha Bailey of Salem, Madison Davisson of Bridgeport and Emma Davisson of Bridgeport; two great granddaughters, Addie Bailey of Clarksburg and Piper Schrader of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Herrod and Helen Dennison and one brother Delbert Bailey. Kenny was a truck driver for 44 years and had over 3 million miles of accident free driving. He competed in many truck driving rodeos across the US and won many awards. In addition, he was awarded driver of the month and driver of the year and also placed first, second and third in many of those competitions. He also enjoyed sports, gardening and his family. He was a member of the Stonewood M.A. Church. In lieu of flowers, Kenneth requests that donations be made to the WVU Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 or the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 8301 Hazelwood Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Kenny Kelley presiding. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Salem. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service.

