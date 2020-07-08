Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Wisdom is looking for her Forever Home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.

At 3-years-old and 65 pounds, she is playful, super cuddly and has a sweet personality. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, micro chipped and ready to roll!

Wisdom and her foster mom have been working on her manners and she is doing well. Treats and toys are her inspiration to please you.

Pet Helpers does not recommend her for a home with cats, small animals or small children due to her rambunctious nature. They will require a meet and greet if you have another dog.

If you want a couch snuggle and a running buddy, this dog is YOUR gal! Her adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered near Morgantown, WV.

If you feel you would give Wisdom a commitment to love and care for her the rest of her life, please submit the online application.

