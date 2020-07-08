2 injured, 1 arrested following police pursuit in Harrison County

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were injured and one person was taken into police custody following a police chase Wednesday afternoon.

The chase happened at 2:38 p.m., Harrison County 911 officials said. It started on Cost Avenue and ended near the intersection of Route 20. Two people were detained.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, one person who was detained was injured. The other person injured was in a separate car that was hit.

One person was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, Matheny said. Additional charges are pending.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Stonewood Police, Clarksburg Police, Nutter Fort Police, Stonewood Fire Department, Anmoore EMS, Nutter Fort Fire Department and the West Virginia Natural Resources Police responded to the scene.

