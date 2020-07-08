Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -4D, a new robotics and 3D imaging facility opens in Fairmont.

Senator Joe Manchin attended a ribbon cutting for the office yesterday.

Manchin made sure to come to see the new facility because of his personal ties to the area.

“This is my hometown if you will, I’m just so happy to see West Virginia continue to grow.”

The new location used to be the Fairmont Credit Union but moved to make the space available for 4D Tech Solutions.

Manchin says this office brings opportunity specifically to West Virginians.

“It makes it much easier to commute and travel when you’re right in the middle for them to be able to continue to expand and be not that far from their home base,” Manchin said.

The head mechanical engineer Matthew Bartrug at the facility says he’s grateful for the new location.

“I wouldn’t have been able to find [this] elsewhere. I would’ve had to go to Pittsburgh, Virginia, PA, somewhere else to do what I do here,” Bartrug said.

Manchin says this facility will contribute to defense products for the government and is hopeful the tech business will continue to expand in the state.

