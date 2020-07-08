Advertisement

Steven Showers

Steven Showers
Steven Showers(Steven Showers)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Steven D. Showers, 63, of Mt. Clare, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.  He was the son of the late Harry Showers and Susan Lada Criss, and the step-son of the late Roy Criss. He is survived by many cousins, including Karen, Nancy, Tom, and Cindy; and his special friends, Mike, Barry, Albert, Gary and Dave, Randy; his caregiver, Paula; and his dog Samantha. He had previously worked in maintenance for the Harrison County Board of Education.  Steven lived for his friends and family, and his love for old cars and motorcycles. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday at 1 p.m. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Funerals

Charles Ray Barber

Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles Ray Barber

Funerals

Kenneth Bailey

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kenneth Bailey

Funerals

Christopher Sauerwein, II

Updated: 5 hours ago
Christopher Sauerwein, II

Latest News

News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

Funerals

Dalton Lee Shuck

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
Dalton Lee Shuck

Funerals

Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Fazzini

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Fazzini

Funerals

Ronald Lee Samples

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
Ronald Lee Samples

Funerals

Beulah Gay Skinner Metz

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
Beulah Gay Skinner Metz

Funerals

Leola Mae Nardelli

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Leola Mae Nardelli