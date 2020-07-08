Steven Showers

Steven D. Showers, 63, of Mt. Clare, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Harry Showers and Susan Lada Criss, and the step-son of the late Roy Criss. He is survived by many cousins, including Karen, Nancy, Tom, and Cindy; and his special friends, Mike, Barry, Albert, Gary and Dave, Randy; his caregiver, Paula; and his dog Samantha. He had previously worked in maintenance for the Harrison County Board of Education. Steven lived for his friends and family, and his love for old cars and motorcycles. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday at 1 p.m. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

