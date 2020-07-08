Wednesday Afternoon Forecast | Persistent Heat, More Storm Chances

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Wednesday morning featured dense fog that gradually mixed out for hot sunshine and hazy cloud cover. Evidence of nice vertical lifting can already be seen in tall cumulus clouds across our region. Although the best chances for stormy weather point to our Eastern counties, any area could catch a nice downpour by surprise as we witnessed last night. Our moisture-rich atmosphere is providing the perfect opportunity for drenching rain that can dump significant rainfall in a short period of time causing flooding issues. Be sure to download the WDTV First Alert Weather App so you can check the latest on the radar and get up to date information on any watches or warnings issued for your area.

Thursday: Our sweltering summer heatwave takes over another day with heavy air and strong sunshine baking down on NCWV. Again, with so much tropical moisture we are keeping bursts of heavy rain in the forecast with any isolated storm that bubbles up. Heat indices will be in the low 100s so check on those that are sensitive to the heat and humidity. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated as this will be another one of those days where your sweat has a hard time cooling you down alone. Air conditioning and shaded areas are your best options.

Friday: As an Atlantic low climbs the East Coast and flirts with being dubbed a tropical system, we will continue to feel that thick, heavy air. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will begin to sink in from the NW/Great Lakes area that has some ‘cooler’ air behind it ready to bully our hot and humid air mass. This will cause some storms to bubble up Friday night into Saturday - some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. Flooding remains a top concern as some areas have seen excessive rainfall this week.

This weekend: We finally take a break from our extended heatwave thanks to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday as our frontal boundary sweeps through. This will also drop our dewpoints down a bit but it will take a while to completely dry out. Rain chances carry into the end of the week, although they should be more widely scattered. Temps back into the mid 80s - which is still slightly above average for some of us.