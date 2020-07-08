Wednesday Overnight Forecast | Foggy Night Follows Earlier Storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More severe weather quickly rolled through portions of our area tonight, a Flash Flood Warning for Upshur, Webster and Randolph County for a chunk of the evening. A trained spotter reported a burst of rain dropping 2.40″ of heavy precipitation in about an hour’s time about 1 mile NE of Alpena in Randolph County. Mist, drizzle and fog leftover for overnight with temperatures stuck in those muggy 70s across the region.

Thursday: Our sweltering summer heatwave continues another day, with a heat advisory in effect for a large portion of NCWV mainly along and West of I-79. This is due to heat indices forecasted for the low 100s during peak heating hours. The heavy, hot air may bother some that are sensitive to the heat - be sure to check on the elderly, children & furry friends. With plenty of tropical moisture pulling in, it will be another day where downpours may spark up to wring out that saturated atmosphere.

Friday: As an Atlantic low climbs the East Coast and flirts with being dubbed a tropical system, we will continue to feel that thick, heavy air. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will begin to sink in from the NW/Great Lakes area that has some ‘cooler’ air behind it ready to bully our hot and humid air mass. This will cause some storms to bubble up Friday night into Saturday - some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. Flooding remains a top concern as some areas have seen excessive rainfall this week.

This weekend: We finally take a break from our extended heatwave thanks to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday as our frontal boundary sweeps through. This will also drop our dewpoints down a bit but it will take a while to completely dry out. Rain chances carry into the end of the week, although they should be more widely scattered. Temps back into the mid 80s - which is still slightly above average for some of us.