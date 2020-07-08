Advertisement

Wednesday Overnight Forecast | Foggy Night Follows Earlier Storms

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More severe weather quickly rolled through portions of our area tonight, a Flash Flood Warning for Upshur, Webster and Randolph County for a chunk of the evening. A trained spotter reported a burst of rain dropping 2.40″ of heavy precipitation in about an hour’s time about 1 mile NE of Alpena in Randolph County. Mist, drizzle and fog leftover for overnight with temperatures stuck in those muggy 70s across the region.

Thursday: Our sweltering summer heatwave continues another day, with a heat advisory in effect for a large portion of NCWV mainly along and West of I-79. This is due to heat indices forecasted for the low 100s during peak heating hours. The heavy, hot air may bother some that are sensitive to the heat - be sure to check on the elderly, children & furry friends. With plenty of tropical moisture pulling in, it will be another day where downpours may spark up to wring out that saturated atmosphere.

Friday: As an Atlantic low climbs the East Coast and flirts with being dubbed a tropical system, we will continue to feel that thick, heavy air. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will begin to sink in from the NW/Great Lakes area that has some ‘cooler’ air behind it ready to bully our hot and humid air mass. This will cause some storms to bubble up Friday night into Saturday - some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. Flooding remains a top concern as some areas have seen excessive rainfall this week.

This weekend: We finally take a break from our extended heatwave thanks to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday as our frontal boundary sweeps through. This will also drop our dewpoints down a bit but it will take a while to completely dry out. Rain chances carry into the end of the week, although they should be more widely scattered. Temps back into the mid 80s - which is still slightly above average for some of us.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 8th 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Evening Forecast 7 8 20 | Flash Flood Warning in Effect!

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Rain chances will be increasing for the weekend. But in the meantime we have to deal with the hot heat!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast for July 7th 2020 11pm

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Strong Storms Bring Flooding, Snapped Trees

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our heatwave continues with temperatures continuing in the mid-90s and humidity levels much higher than last week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 7th 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Morning’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Warm weather continues with an upper-level ridge that is in place. Allowing for hot humid weather.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Forecast

Monday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine and light rain chance continue into your workweek.

Forecast

Sunday Evening/Night Forecast

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Hot heat continues with plenty of sunshine and light rain chances for your workweek.