Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The heatwave rolls on. Temperatures today will reach the mid 90′s by this afternoon with dewpoints in the 70′s. Heat indexes will be closely approaching the 100-degree mark for most of our counties. As the hottest part of our day will be between 1 pm-5 pm. Now we still are under this summertime pattern of an area of an upper-level ridge that is associated with a weak high-pressure system. We will have another chance this afternoon for another round of pop up showers and storms due to a passing of an upper-level short wave trough. If you have any storm photos from last night’s storms make sure to submit them on our website.

There are two systems that will be impacting our region by the weekend. A low-pressure system off the Carolina coast and a cold front in the midwest. The low-pressure system is starting to look tropical with it spinning off the coast of North Carolina, but the only effects from this system will be that warm sticky humid air that it will bring into our area.

The cold front that is located in the Dakotas has a history of producing severe weather. There is a severe weather chance for the midwest for today with damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes impacting their area. Now with the front arriving in NCWV there will be a threat for some strong storms on the weekend. Rain chances will be increasing day by day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms before the front arrives.

Now looking ahead for the rest of your week...

Thursday: Hottest day of the week! Temperatures will climb back up to the mid 90′s with heat indexes succeding the 100′s due to limited cloud cover. Afternoon shower is possible. High: 94

Friday: Plenty of sunshine and clouds as the humidity will increase as we are watching the low-pressure system to our southeast pass to our north. Rain chances will increase by the afternoon but mostly for our mountain/eastern counties. High: 94

Weekend: Cold front is approaching the area from the west as our storm chances will increasing for your Saturday. But there is some good news. After all the weather moves out more comfortable air will be settling in. High: Mid 80s

