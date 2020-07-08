Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for West Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:30 PM West Virginia Gov. Justice holds virtual press briefings - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds virtual press briefings, providing an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) response (12:30 PM EDT), and announcing a 'new and exciting' initiative to empower West Virginia's youth to make healthy choices and become leaders

Weblinks: http://www.wv.gov, https://twitter.com/wvgov

Contacts: Jordan Damron, State of West Virginia, jordan.l.damron@wv.gov

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, both of these press briefings will be conducted virtually. In-person attendance will not be permitted. PLEASE NOTE: The Governor's Office will host one Zoom videoconference call with members of the media for both of today's briefings. Media members should remain on the Zoom call following the conclusion of the Governor's COVID-19 briefing to participate in both events. If you wish to participate in either media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov. Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.