Advertisement

WV Department of Education to meet July 8 to discuss re-entry plans

The West Virginia BOE will convene on July 8.
The West Virginia BOE will convene on July 8.(WDTV)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The next batch of guidance is due for West Virginia schools. 

That’s according to State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch. 

The ball is now in the courts of local superintendents, though. The West Virginia Department of Education provides three surveys for community members to complete.

“That information is gonna be compiled and packaged and given to each of our superintendents. They can hear any concerns, any ideas, anything at all we can give them to help make the best of the best decisions as we talk about returning to school,” says Superintendent Burch.

The surveys, which can be found on the Department of Education’s website, are due on July 10.

“I encourage each of you to go fill out the surveys,” says Burch, ”that information is very important so you have a voice in what the return to school will look like.”

On Tuesday the Associated Press reports U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says schools must be “fully operational” upon return.

The West Virginia Board Of Education will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Christy Day, Executive Director of the Office of Communications, says all comments on DeVos’ statement will be held until then.

The meeting can be live-streamed on the Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monongalia County to hold free COVID-19 testing at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market and local elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Free COVID-19 testing will take place this Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County Rebel debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

News

Sen. Manchin visits the Fairmont Medical Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Now after one week of officially being open, Senator Joe Manchin took a trip to the Fairmont Medical Center.

Latest News

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesdays and Thursdays on 5 News at 5:30.

News

Alumni clash over Ritchie County High School mascot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Ritchie County High School alumni are clashing in the debate over whether to change the Rebel mascot.

News

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

State

W.Va. governor’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

News

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

News

UPDATE: Missing woman in Marion County found

Updated: 10 hours ago
Marion County officials are searching for a missing woman.