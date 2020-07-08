WV Department of Education to meet July 8 to discuss re-entry plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The next batch of guidance is due for West Virginia schools.

That’s according to State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch.

The ball is now in the courts of local superintendents, though. The West Virginia Department of Education provides three surveys for community members to complete.

“That information is gonna be compiled and packaged and given to each of our superintendents. They can hear any concerns, any ideas, anything at all we can give them to help make the best of the best decisions as we talk about returning to school,” says Superintendent Burch.

The surveys, which can be found on the Department of Education’s website, are due on July 10.

“I encourage each of you to go fill out the surveys,” says Burch, ”that information is very important so you have a voice in what the return to school will look like.”

On Tuesday the Associated Press reports U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says schools must be “fully operational” upon return.

The West Virginia Board Of Education will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Christy Day, Executive Director of the Office of Communications, says all comments on DeVos’ statement will be held until then.

The meeting can be live-streamed on the Department of Education’s website.

