Advertisement

WVSSAC’s Dolan Expects At Least A “Couple Weeks” Delay For Fall Sports Return

Executive Director also anticipates shortened seasons
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan expects at least a couple of weeks delay for the return of fall high school sports.

He also expects shortened seasons in 2020. Governor Jim Justice pushed back the start of schools to Sept. 8.

The WVSSAC is expected to release a statement on Friday in compliance with the Governor’s orders outlining an expected plan for the return of high school sports this year.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC’s Dolan Expects At Least A “Couple Weeks” Delay For Fall Sports Return

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Sports

WVU's Campbell transferring to West Florida

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Marion County suspends summer workouts

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

MHS products Neal & Smith set sights on DI baseball

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Morgantown & WVU product Campbell transfers to University of West Florida

Updated: 23 hours ago
Finished Division I eligibility after 5 seasons at WVU

Sports

Morgantown baseball products keep sights set up Division I dream

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
Smith & Neal playing for Morgantown 2 this summer

Sports

Marion County shuts down all summer workouts indefinitely

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
County began three week practice period on Monday

Sports

NCAA, conference commissioners seek NIL national standard

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
NIL regulations set to be in place by 2021-22 academic year

Sports

NCAA, Power 5s seek national NIL standard

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT

Sports

RCB flying into Week 3 back on the practice field

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT