WVSSAC’s Dolan Expects At Least A “Couple Weeks” Delay For Fall Sports Return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan expects at least a couple of weeks delay for the return of fall high school sports.

He also expects shortened seasons in 2020. Governor Jim Justice pushed back the start of schools to Sept. 8.

The WVSSAC is expected to release a statement on Friday in compliance with the Governor’s orders outlining an expected plan for the return of high school sports this year.

