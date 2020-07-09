ACC Pushes Back Fall Olympic Sports Start Date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that its fall olympic sports teams will not start competing until at least Sept. 1.

These sports include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country. The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

Rescheduling of contests will be determined by each school.

