Alice Williams Alice Janette Williams, 64 of Craigsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1956 in Webster County to the late Warren and Deloris Luzader Rigsby. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Craigsville and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and collecting owls. She loved her grandson Bradley and was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandma. Alice is survived by her husband Dwight Williams; son Chris (Lorie) Williams; daughter Debra (Jeff) Farnsworth; brother Mark Rigsby; sisters Rose (Scott) Reeves and Melinda (Marvin) Shatley; and sister-in-law Louise Rigsby. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Paul and David Rigsby. Funeral Services to celebrate Alice’s life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Williams family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV.

