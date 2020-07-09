Advertisement

Alice Williams

Alice Janette Williams, 64 of Craigsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1956 in Webster County to the late Warren and Deloris Luzader Rigsby. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Craigsville and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and collecting owls. She loved her grandson Bradley and was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandma. Alice is survived by her husband Dwight Williams; son Chris (Lorie) Williams; daughter Debra (Jeff) Farnsworth; brother Mark Rigsby; sisters Rose (Scott) Reeves and Melinda (Marvin) Shatley; and sister-in-law Louise Rigsby. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Paul and David Rigsby. Funeral Services to celebrate Alice’s life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Williams family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV.
Alice Williams
Alice Williams(Alice Williams)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Funerals

Steven Showers

Updated: 19 hours ago
Steven Showers

Funerals

Charles Ray Barber

Updated: 19 hours ago
Charles Ray Barber

Funerals

Kenneth Bailey

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kenneth Bailey

Latest News

Funerals

Christopher Sauerwein, II

Updated: 23 hours ago
Christopher Sauerwein, II

News

Youth among highest positive cases

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
As the pandemic makes its comeback over the fourth of July weekend, the number of cases continue to rise, particularly among a younger demographic.

Funerals

Dalton Lee Shuck

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
Dalton Lee Shuck

Funerals

Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Fazzini

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Fazzini

Funerals

Ronald Lee Samples

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
Ronald Lee Samples

Funerals

Beulah Gay Skinner Metz

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
Beulah Gay Skinner Metz