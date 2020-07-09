AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KY3) -
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.
Police say Hilda Melendez took Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8 from a home in Southwest City after assaulting a woman watching the children. Melendez is a non-custodial parent. Investigators believe she could be en route to Mexico. Investigators say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.
Investigators believe she is driving in a red 2009 Ford Flex with Missouri license plate RA1J1L.
If you see the children or this vehicle, call 911.
