AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

Police say Hilda Melendez took Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8 from a home in Southwest City after assaulting a woman watching the children. Melendez is a non-custodial parent. Investigators believe she could be en route to Mexico. Investigators say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.

Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for this woman after Amber Alert issued.
Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for this woman after Amber Alert issued.(Missouri Highway Patrol)

Investigators believe she is driving in a red 2009 Ford Flex with Missouri license plate RA1J1L.

If you see the children or this vehicle, call 911.

