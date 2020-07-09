Advertisement

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Football teams will play a 10-game season
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik/AP)
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league cited medical advice in making its decision and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the league said.

Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off fall sports and Stanford announced it was cutting 11 varsity sports as it struggles with the financial impact the virus outbreak is having on its budget.

There was no immediate reaction from the other big conferences, though the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 have all indicated they intend to play fall sports, anchored by football, by far the biggest moneymaker.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was asked about the possible rationale for a conference-only schedule.

“Probably, it’s a comfort level of how protocols are being enacted, how testing is done and then keeping it within that family, if you will — your expanded social circle or social pod,” said Sterk, whose Tigers play in the SEC. “You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can, anyway versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states.”

The marquee nonconference matchups in the Big Ten this season included Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. A handful of teams were scheduled to play two Big Ten opponents, including Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

The Big Ten said it would release detailed schedules later and continue to evaluate other sports. The league said its schools will honor scholarships for athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said he and his Big Ten colleagues “know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”

___

AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee and Cliff Brunt contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Latest News

National Politics

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

News

WVU moving forward with plans to reopen campus in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University is moving forward with plans to begin fall classes on August 19, despite recent surges of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County, especially among people in their 20s.

National

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.