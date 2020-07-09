Elkins City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

City hall closed Thursday.

City officials said in a new release that they are not able to provide an estimated reopening date.

Those who need to pay utility bills or court costs can do so online.

City officials said that residents should expect delayed responses to any emails or phone messages directed to city staff.

