Free local coronavirus testing

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -

Free COVID-19 testing available in multiple counties. This included Monongalia County that reported 86 new cases on July 8.

According to the DHHR, the governor’s office and other organizations came together to provide free testing for counties that have high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

Local places that held testing included Preston, Upshur, Harrison, and Barbour.

Monongalia County

July 10

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Morgantown Farmer’s Market

400 Spruce Street, Morgantown

July 11

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown

Preston County

July 10th and 11th

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Kingwood Elementary School

207 S. Price Street, Kingwood

Upshur County

July 10 and 11

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Buckhannon-Upshur High School

270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon

Harrison County

July 14

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Robert C. Byrd High School

1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg

Barbour County

July 16

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Philip Barbour High School

99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi

Testing was open to all residents. However, anyone under the age of 18 needed to be accompanied by an adult.

