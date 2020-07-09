Free local coronavirus testing
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -
Free COVID-19 testing available in multiple counties. This included Monongalia County that reported 86 new cases on July 8.
According to the DHHR, the governor’s office and other organizations came together to provide free testing for counties that have high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
Local places that held testing included Preston, Upshur, Harrison, and Barbour.
Monongalia County
July 10
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Morgantown Farmer’s Market
400 Spruce Street, Morgantown
July 11
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown
Preston County
July 10th and 11th
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Kingwood Elementary School
207 S. Price Street, Kingwood
Upshur County
July 10 and 11
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Buckhannon-Upshur High School
270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon
Harrison County
July 14
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Robert C. Byrd High School
1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg
Barbour County
July 16
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Philip Barbour High School
99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi
Testing was open to all residents. However, anyone under the age of 18 needed to be accompanied by an adult.
