Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Tuesday, West Virginia became the 22nd state to require face masks in public.

“If you go into a retail store, I expect you to wear a mask,” said Governor Jim Justice during his COVID response briefing on July 6th.

He signed Executive Order 50-20 into effect at midnight on Tuesday morning.

The four page order outlines give points about wearing the mask including what constitutes face coverings and what is recommended for children under the age of eight who are excluded from the mandate. But the order leaves one glaring question:

“How will this executive order be enforced?”

Gov. Justice received a variation of this question during his COVID response briefing Wednesday. He said they are using the honor system.

“If you can’t, we’ll have to move and make that more strenuous from the standpoint that we’ll have to assess some level of penalties for your non-compliance for not wearing those masks,” said Gov. Justice.

The executive order has led to a perceived increase in the amount of people wearing masks indoors. Gov. Justice warned if the mandate is not being followed, he would consider instituting penalties.

“If 40% of our people were wearing masks and I make it mandatory and that moves us from 45 to 65 or maybe from 60 to 85, and I hope it is more like 60 to 85. Then I have made a great big move without telling people that you are going to be paying a fine, that you are going to end up being charged whatever it may be,” said Gov. Justice.

There is no timeline for when the mask mandate will be withdrawn. This mandate comes the same week that West Virginia surpassed 1,000 active cases.

