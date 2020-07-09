Advertisement

Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

Masks are mandatory indoors, but you may have noticed that some are choosing to skip the face coverings. Is the mask mandate enforceable?
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Tuesday, West Virginia became the 22nd state to require face masks in public.

“If you go into a retail store, I expect you to wear a mask,” said Governor Jim Justice during his COVID response briefing on July 6th.

He signed Executive Order 50-20 into effect at midnight on Tuesday morning.

Caption

The four page order outlines give points about wearing the mask including what constitutes face coverings and what is recommended for children under the age of eight who are excluded from the mandate. But the order leaves one glaring question:

“How will this executive order be enforced?”

Gov. Justice received a variation of this question during his COVID response briefing Wednesday. He said they are using the honor system.

“If you can’t, we’ll have to move and make that more strenuous from the standpoint that we’ll have to assess some level of penalties for your non-compliance for not wearing those masks,” said Gov. Justice.

The executive order has led to a perceived increase in the amount of people wearing masks indoors. Gov. Justice warned if the mandate is not being followed, he would consider instituting penalties.

“If 40% of our people were wearing masks and I make it mandatory and that moves us from 45 to 65 or maybe from 60 to 85, and I hope it is more like 60 to 85. Then I have made a great big move without telling people that you are going to be paying a fine, that you are going to end up being charged whatever it may be,” said Gov. Justice.

There is no timeline for when the mask mandate will be withdrawn. This mandate comes the same week that West Virginia surpassed 1,000 active cases.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

News

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

State

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.

Latest News

Executive Order 50-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mandatory mask mandate went into effect Tuesday morning.

News

WVU moving forward with plans to reopen campus in fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University is moving forward with plans to begin fall classes on August 19, despite recent surges of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County, especially among people in their 20s.

News

Elkins City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Harrison County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

WDTV

Free local coronavirus testing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing available in multiple counties.

News

Kids and Masks: advice on how to introduce the concept and the importance

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
When it comes to masks, not everyone is a fan of the coverings, especially kids. Now with the governor's mandate and a new school year quickly approaching, pediatricians say parents need to find ways to explain this new transition and discuss the importance.