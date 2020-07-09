Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While Monongalia County has seen 381 cases of COVID-19, Harrison County has seen a similar spike in cases. Dr. Joseph Bundy, Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, said that a myriad of factors led to the increase in cases.

“We’ve had 24 new cases over the past week, and we’re working diligently to do an epidemiological investigation into all of those.” Dr. Bundy said.

One of those factors is community spread, and Dr. Bundy said he believes much of it is coming from the spike in Monongalia County, and spreading throughout the I-79 Corridor.

“We are spreading cases throughout. Many people are traveling throughout those three counties daily, whether it’s for work or for recreation.” Dr. Bundy said. “We are seeing those increases [in cases] not only in Mon County, but in Marion County and Harrison County as well.”

A press release sent out by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said that in addition to the 91 cases, 60 people have also been quarantined due to contact risk with positive cases. It also provided tips on how to slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing masks.

