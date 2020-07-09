Advertisement

Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases over the past week
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While Monongalia County has seen 381 cases of COVID-19, Harrison County has seen a similar spike in cases. Dr. Joseph Bundy, Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, said that a myriad of factors led to the increase in cases.

“We’ve had 24 new cases over the past week, and we’re working diligently to do an epidemiological investigation into all of those.” Dr. Bundy said.

One of those factors is community spread, and Dr. Bundy said he believes much of it is coming from the spike in Monongalia County, and spreading throughout the I-79 Corridor.

“We are spreading cases throughout. Many people are traveling throughout those three counties daily, whether it’s for work or for recreation.” Dr. Bundy said. “We are seeing those increases [in cases] not only in Mon County, but in Marion County and Harrison County as well.”

A press release sent out by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said that in addition to the 91 cases, 60 people have also been quarantined due to contact risk with positive cases. It also provided tips on how to slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kids and Masks: advice on how to introduce the concept and the importance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
When it comes to masks, not everyone is a fan of the coverings, especially kids. Now with the governor's mandate and a new school year quickly approaching, pediatricians say parents need to find ways to explain this new transition and discuss the importance.

News

Ex-Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison on Wednesday for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

News

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisdom is looking for her forever home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisdom is looking for her Forever Home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.

News

West Virginia leaders lay out school reentry plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|

News

State Board of Education and Governor Jim Justice layout return plans for Fall school semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Federal and state leaders discussed the plans to return to class for the Fall semester.

News

FCI Hazelton reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
An inmate and staff member at a Preston County federal prison complex tested positive for COVID-19.

News

2 injured, 1 arrested following police pursuit in Harrison County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two people were injured and one person was taken into police custody following a police chase Wednesday afternoon.

News

2 men drown in Marion County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two men are dead following a drowning incident in Marion County.