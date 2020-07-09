Advertisement

Health officials report 75 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday evening

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,826.

A total of 119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. DHHR officials reported 44 new cases Thursday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 197,081 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,826 total cases and 95 deaths, DHHR officials said.

DHHR officials said 1,013 cases are active and 2,718.

According to data from DHHR, 50 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Six patients are on ventilators, and 15 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (499/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (180/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (68/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (104/0), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (372/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (93/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (405/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (122/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (77/1), Raleigh (66/2), Randolph (174/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (19/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (154/8), Wyoming (7/0).

