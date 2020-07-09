Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs. The Republican governor on Wednesday said he's targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to reopen schools but stressed that the timing could change depending on the state’s caseload. He did not immediately detail the safety precautions schools would be required to implement. The announcement comes after health officials reported the state’s highest single-day tally of new virus infections Tuesday with 146 cases. Last weekend, the state blew past previous highs with at least 115 cases Saturday and 93 on Sunday.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution. Timothy Rock of Clarksburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office. The sentence will run concurrently to a two-to-15-year sentence imposed in state court last year for falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths. Application forms are available online and are being taken through Aug. 31. The forms require a nonrefundable survey deposit of $1 per acre and will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies. The agriculture department says a forest health protection specialist will determine whether the level of infestation meets guidelines. A contract to participate must be signed by early December. At least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land is required to participate. Adjoining landowners may combine properties to meet the requirement.

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pumpkin festival in West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival board voted Tuesday to call off this year’s festival in Milton. The festival was scheduled to be held in the first week of October. Vendors who have paid for booths will receive refunds starting this week. The board says it is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities.