Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

DEPUTY-HEROIN SENTENCE

Ex-WVa sheriff's deputy sentenced for heroin distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution. Timothy Rock of Clarksburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office. The sentence will run concurrently to a two-to-15-year sentence imposed in state court last year for falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants.

WIFE KILLED

Man pleads guilty to killing wife, sentenced to 20 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted he killed his estranged wife during an argument last August. News outlets reported 41-year-old James Michael Kiser pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, . He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served per the terms of the plea deal. Kiser apologized during the hearing to the family of his former wife, Crystal Dawn Kiser, and told the judge he killed her during a heated argument in August at her grandmother’s home.

GYPSY MOTH SPRAYING

West Virginia landowners can register for gypsy moth program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths. Application forms are available online and are being taken through Aug. 31. The forms require a nonrefundable survey deposit of $1 per acre and will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies. The agriculture department says a forest health protection specialist will determine whether the level of infestation meets guidelines. A contract to participate must be signed by early December. At least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land is required to participate. Adjoining landowners may combine properties to meet the requirement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. governor sets September reopening date for schools

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs. The Republican governor on Wednesday said he's targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to reopen schools but stressed that the timing could change depending on the state’s caseload. He did not immediately detail the safety precautions schools would be required to implement. The announcement comes after health officials reported the state’s highest single-day tally of new virus infections Tuesday with 146 cases. Last weekend, the state blew past previous highs with at least 115 cases Saturday and 93 on Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival canceled due to pandemic

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pumpkin festival in West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival board voted Tuesday to call off this year’s festival in Milton. The festival was scheduled to be held in the first week of October. Vendors who have paid for booths will receive refunds starting this week. The board says it is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRIDGE DAY CANCELED

Pandemic forces cancellation of West Virginia's Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — An annual bridge-jumping event in southern West Virginia has been canceled. The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday that the Oct. 17 event was called off due to uncertainty about the safety of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of BASE jumpers flock to Fayetteville on the third Saturday of each year, the only day that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge. Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival. About 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.