Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy. The jobless claims released by the federal government Thursday show filings in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels. The applications come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.

DEPUTY-HEROIN SENTENCE

Ex-WVa sheriff's deputy sentenced for heroin distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution. Timothy Rock of Clarksburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office. The sentence will run concurrently to a two-to-15-year sentence imposed in state court last year for falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants.

WIFE KILLED

Man pleads guilty to killing wife, sentenced to 20 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted he killed his estranged wife during an argument last August. News outlets reported 41-year-old James Michael Kiser pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, . He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served per the terms of the plea deal. Kiser apologized during the hearing to the family of his former wife, Crystal Dawn Kiser, and told the judge he killed her during a heated argument in August at her grandmother’s home.

GYPSY MOTH SPRAYING

West Virginia landowners can register for gypsy moth program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths. Application forms are available online and are being taken through Aug. 31. The forms require a nonrefundable survey deposit of $1 per acre and will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies. The agriculture department says a forest health protection specialist will determine whether the level of infestation meets guidelines. A contract to participate must be signed by early December. At least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land is required to participate. Adjoining landowners may combine properties to meet the requirement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival canceled due to pandemic

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pumpkin festival in West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival board voted Tuesday to call off this year’s festival in Milton. The festival was scheduled to be held in the first week of October. Vendors who have paid for booths will receive refunds starting this week. The board says it is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRIDGE DAY CANCELED

Pandemic forces cancellation of West Virginia's Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — An annual bridge-jumping event in southern West Virginia has been canceled. The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday that the Oct. 17 event was called off due to uncertainty about the safety of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of BASE jumpers flock to Fayetteville on the third Saturday of each year, the only day that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge. Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival. About 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.