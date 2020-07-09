Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to killing wife, sentenced to 20 years

James Michael Kiser, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, news outlets reported.
James Michael Kiser, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, news outlets reported.(WDTV/WV Regional Jail and Correctional Facility)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted he killed his estranged wife during an argument last August.

James Michael Kiser, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, news outlets reported. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served per the terms of the plea deal.

Kiser apologized during the hearing to the family of his former wife, Crystal Dawn Kiser, and told the judge he killed her during a heated argument in August at her grandmother’s home.

Prosecutors say Crystal Dawn Kiser wanted a divorce and was staying with her grandmother.

Prosecutor Don Morris has said he believes James Kiser was stalking Crystal Kiser, who had twice filed domestic violence petitions against her husband.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU moving forward with plans to reopen campus in fall

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University is moving forward with plans to begin fall classes on August 19, despite recent surges of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County, especially among people in their 20s.

News

Elkins City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

State

West Virginia landowners can register for gypsy moth program

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths.

State

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Harrison County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

WDTV

Free local coronavirus testing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing available in multiple counties.

News

Kids and Masks: advice on how to introduce the concept and the importance

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
When it comes to masks, not everyone is a fan of the coverings, especially kids. Now with the governor's mandate and a new school year quickly approaching, pediatricians say parents need to find ways to explain this new transition and discuss the importance.

News

Ex-Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for drug charges

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison on Wednesday for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

News

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Updated: 21 hours ago
Wisdom is looking for her forever home with a loving family that will give her a life that she deserves.