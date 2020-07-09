Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County schools will begin their three-week period on Monday, July 13th, as confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins.

During this time, teams can have practices with their coaches. However, current WVSSAC guidelines prohibit school vs. school scrimmages.

COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed during this time and coaches must continue to wear masks during practices.

