Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

Confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County schools will begin their three-week period on Monday, July 13th, as confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins.

During this time, teams can have practices with their coaches. However, current WVSSAC guidelines prohibit school vs. school scrimmages.

COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed during this time and coaches must continue to wear masks during practices.

Shields served as an assistant coach of the Flying Eagles last year.

Fall sports athletes are permitted to continue workouts.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan also anticipates shortened seasons.

Finished Division I eligibility after 5 seasons at WVU