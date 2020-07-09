SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peak of pandemic prepped cafeteria

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

This comes after Justice’s update saying it’s not wise to rush back to school in a few weeks.

“I am now trying to just move us back,” Justice said.

Assistant principal of Lewis County High School Brian Fisher thinks thinks Justice’s plan is a good idea.

“With the push back to September 8, I was happy, as an educator my first goal is student safety and with the spikes we have right now from memorial day to July Fourth and on,” Fisher said.

While the West Virginia Board of Education says that masks and temperature checks are not required, Lewis County high school has chairs in their cafeteria that are six feet apart.

“It gives the school systems more time to come up with their ideas,” Fisher said.

Ideas that Fisher himself is coming up with.

“If you can see behind me, our cafeteria is spaced out because we had a janitorial training session earlier in the week to teach them how to sanitize rooms with special equipment that the Lewis County board of education purchased to help in the process of sanitizing each of the schools in Lewis County as well as the classroom in each school,” Fisher said.

State School Superintendent Clayton Burch says plans for reopening are still a work in progress and need involvement from all superintendents in West Virginia.

“We do expect the 55 superintendents to put a plan together to submit to us that they are ready and safely ready to bring back folks back,” Burch said.

Parents and guardians can voice their ideas to the board through three surveys on the WVDE website.

The deadline to submit how you want your student to start the school year is Friday, July 10.

