Advertisement

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peak of pandemic prepped cafeteria

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

This comes after Justice’s update saying it’s not wise to rush back to school in a few weeks.

“I am now trying to just move us back,” Justice said.

Assistant principal of Lewis County High School Brian Fisher thinks thinks Justice’s plan is a good idea.

“With the push back to September 8, I was happy, as an educator my first goal is student safety and with the spikes we have right now from memorial day to July Fourth and on,” Fisher said.

While the West Virginia Board of Education says that masks and temperature checks are not required, Lewis County high school has chairs in their cafeteria that are six feet apart.

“It gives the school systems more time to come up with their ideas,” Fisher said.

Ideas that Fisher himself is coming up with.

“If you can see behind me, our cafeteria is spaced out because we had a janitorial training session earlier in the week to teach them how to sanitize rooms with special equipment that the Lewis County board of education purchased to help in the process of sanitizing each of the schools in Lewis County as well as the classroom in each school,” Fisher said.

State School Superintendent Clayton Burch says plans for reopening are still a work in progress and need involvement from all superintendents in West Virginia.

“We do expect the 55 superintendents to put a plan together to submit to us that they are ready and safely ready to bring back folks back,” Burch said.

Parents and guardians can voice their ideas to the board through three surveys on the WVDE website.

The deadline to submit how you want your student to start the school year is Friday, July 10.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU still planning to return to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVU still planning to return to campus

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

News

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

Updated: 1 hours ago
A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Latest News

State

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.

News

Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Masks are mandatory indoors, but you may have noticed that some are choosing to skip the face coverings. Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Executive Order 50-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mandatory mask mandate went into effect Tuesday morning.

News

WVU moving forward with plans to reopen campus in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University is moving forward with plans to begin fall classes on August 19, despite recent surges of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County, especially among people in their 20s.

News

Elkins City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Harrison County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.