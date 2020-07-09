Advertisement

Shields Promoted to Head Coach of Robert C. Byrd Girls Basketball

Served as assistant coach of the Flying Eagles last year
Robert Shields
Robert Shields(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Shields has been promoted to head coach of Robert C. Byrd girls basketball.

He served as an assistant coach for the Flying Eagles last year under John Griffin. Shields is a proven winner and has led Bridgeport baseball to six consecutive state titles.

Shields has a deep background in basketball and has been a coach in North Central West Virginia since the 1980s. He has previously served as the head coach of the Lincoln freshman boys basketball team and led the South Harrison varsity boys basketball team from 1989-2007. From 2007-2019, he was the head coach of the Bridgeport freshman boys basketball team.

Last year, RCB went 5-18 overall.

