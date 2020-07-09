Advertisement

Stack Brings Experience to Glenville State Acro & Tumbling

Served as head coach at Urbana for past two years
Courtney Stack
Courtney Stack(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New Glenville State acrobatics & tumbling head coach Courtney Stack isn’t new to being behind the sidelines.

Stack served as the head coach at Urbana University for the past two years. She turned around the Blue Knights from going 0-6 overall in 2019 to 4-1 in 2020 before COVID-19 made its impact, forcing the school to shut its doors permanently.

Stack graduated from Fairmont State in 2017, where she learned from recently retired head coach Kristi Kiefer for four years. At FSU, she helped lead the Fighting Falcons to a national championship in the six-element acro individual event.

