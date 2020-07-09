Taylor County Pauses Winter & Spring Phase III Training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County has paused phase three workouts for winter and spring sports, a move supported by the county’s board of education and health department. This includes Taylor County Middle School and Grafton High School.

Fall sports athletes, however, are permitted to continue training. The decision comes after Marion County halted phase 3 workouts for a week Tuesday due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Today, Taylor County had 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

