Advertisement

Taylor County Pauses Winter & Spring Phase III Training

Fall sports athletes permitted to continue workouts
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County has paused phase three workouts for winter and spring sports, a move supported by the county’s board of education and health department. This includes Taylor County Middle School and Grafton High School.

Fall sports athletes, however, are permitted to continue training. The decision comes after Marion County halted phase 3 workouts for a week Tuesday due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Today, Taylor County had 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Taylor County Pauses Winter & Spring Phase III Training

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Shields Promoted to Head Coach of Robert C. Byrd Girls Basketball

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shields served as an assistant coach of the Flying Eagles last year.

Sports

Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

Updated: 1 hour ago
The decision was confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC’s Dolan Expects At Least A “Couple Weeks” Delay For Fall Sports Return

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WVSSAC’s Dolan Expects At Least A “Couple Weeks” Delay For Fall Sports Return

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan also anticipates shortened seasons.

Sports

WVU's Campbell transferring to West Florida

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Marion County suspends summer workouts

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT

Sports

MHS products Neal & Smith set sights on DI baseball

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT

Sports

Morgantown & WVU product Campbell transfers to University of West Florida

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
Finished Division I eligibility after 5 seasons at WVU