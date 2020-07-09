Thursday Evening Forecast | Dancing with Dangerous Heat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM tonight when we start to head towards our last hour of sunlight. This is due to the extreme heat we have pumping in our region for today bringing our heat index values into the low 100s for some areas. Storms have been bubbling up again randomly thanks to our moisture-rich environment. Any storms we do see have the potential to bring quick downpours that can lead to Flash Flooding as we have witnessed the past two days. Storms will subside tonight leaving for another quiet, yet muggy overnight.

Friday: As an Atlantic low climbs the East Coast and flirts with being dubbed a tropical system, we will continue to feel that thick, heavy air. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will begin to sink in from the NW/Great Lakes area that has some ‘cooler’ air behind it ready to bully our hot and humid air mass. This will cause some storms to bubble up Friday night into Saturday - some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. Flooding remains a top concern as some areas have seen excessive rainfall this week.

This weekend: We finally take a break from our extended heatwave thanks to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday as our frontal boundary sweeps through. This will also drop our dewpoints down a bit but it will take a while to completely dry out. Rain chances carry into the end of the week, although they should be more widely scattered. Temps back into the mid-80s - which is still slightly above average for some of us.