Thursday Morning Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -It will be another hot day for NCWV as the sunshine will be out full force with very limited cloud cover. The upper-level ridge will be the strongest in our area today with heat indexes approaching 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 8 pm for most of the counties west of I79. The hottest part of our day will be between 1 pm-6 pm. If you have any pets outside make sure they are drinking plenty of water and have shade to relax, and make sure to check on your elderly neighbors during these hot days.

Heat Advisory until 8pm (WDTV)

Now we will finally receive some relief from the heat with our 500mb upper-level pattern changing for our favor. Remember all that warm hot weather? Of course, you do. That is all associated with the upper-level ridge(hill feature and zig-zag) which has been stuck over our region for the past couple of weeks. We now are going to have an upper-level trough( u shape and dashed line) move into the vicinity by Saturday. This will allow us to see thunderstorms but also cooler weather. As temperatures will drop back down into the 80s.

Upper Level Pattern 500mb (WDTV)

Now let’s look at your daily forecast...

Friday: Sunny skies with more clouds moving in for the afternoon hours and rain chances will be increasing with the approaching cold front. High: 93

Saturday: Cold front has pushed into the region with showers and thunderstorms with some storms could be on the strong side. High: 88

Sunday: Leftover rain showers from the frontal boundary with a more comfortable feel outside as dewpoints drop a few degrees. High: 87

